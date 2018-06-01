Hailee Steinfeld To Play Emily Dickinson in New Apple Comedy Series

Hailee Steinfeld is coming to the small screen!

The singer and Oscar-nominated actress is set to star as Emily Dickinson in Apple's newest comedy project.

The series, Dickinson, received a straight-to-order series.

The name may sound familiar to you if you paid attention in English class -- the "coming of age story" about the poet is being described as “one woman’s fight to get her voice heard."

The 1800s set series will mark Hailee's first TV venture as all her other work has been on the big screen including True Grit, which earned her an Oscar nomination in 2011 for Best Supporting Actress.

Will you watch this series?