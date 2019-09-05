'Tis the Season: Hallmark Announces "Countdown to Christmas" 2019 Movie Lineup

We know it isn't even October yet but that hasn't stopped anyone from thinking about the holidays.

Halloween announcements began in August thanks to the cooling weather and now, Hallmark has dropped its "Countdown to Christmas" lineup.

The first film premieres on Saturday, October 26th -- 5 days before Halloween!

In other words, it's never too early for Christmas.

There is a new movie each night during the week of Thanksgiving and the lineup commences on Saturday, December 28 with a New Year's Eve-themed movie titled "New Year, New Me."

Hallmark is celebrating the 10th-anniversary of "Countdown to Christmas" so they're promising bigger and more festive offerings in their lineup.

Earlier this summer, we reported that the cast of One Tree Hill was filming their holiday film. The film stars lead actors Hilarie Burton (Peyton) and Tyler Hilton (Chris Keller).

There's another One Tree Hill reunion film titled "Write Before Christmas" debuting Thursday, November 28 starring Chad Michael Murray (Lucas Scott) and Chicago PD actress Torrey DeVito (Crazy Nannie Cary/ Natalie Manning).Mark your calend

The entire line-up of Hallmark Christmas movies coming this holiday season has been released! Let us know how you like to celebrate the #MiraclesofChristmas with us in the comments below and check out all of the dates and times to mark on your calendars! https://t.co/WsGlnYUDsy pic.twitter.com/EIJ1KDPqDH — Hallmark Movies & Mysteries (@hallmarkmovie) September 4, 2019

"Merry and Bright" will star Full House and Fuller House's Jodie Sweetin while Candace Cameron Bure (DJ) stars in Christmas Town airing December 1.

Mark your calendars and check out the full "Countdown to Christmas" lineup below!

“Christmas Wishes & Mistletoe Kisses” | Saturday, October 26, 8 p.m.

“Merry & Bright” | Saturday, November 2, 8 p.m.

“Christmas Scavenger Hunt” | Sunday, November 3, 8 p.m.

“A Christmas Duet” | Saturday, November 9, 8 p.m.

“The Mistletoe Secret”| Sunday, November 10, 8 p.m.

“Double Holiday” | Saturday, November 16, 8 p.m.

“The Christmas Club” | Sunday, November 17, 8 p.m.

“Picture a Perfect Christmas” | Saturday, November 23, 8 p.m.

“Christmas at Graceland: Home for the Holidays” | Sunday, November 24, 8 p.m.

“Check Inn to Christmas” | Monday, November 25, 8 p.m.

“A Gift to Remember 2” | Tuesday, November 26, 8 p.m.

“Sense, Sensibility & Snowmen” | Wednesday, November 27, 8 p.m.

“Write Before Christmas” | Thursday, November 28, 8 p.m.

“Christmas at the Plaza” | Friday, November 29, 8 p.m.

“Christmas in Rome” | Saturday, November 30, 8 p.m.

“Christmas Town” | Sunday, December 1, 8 p.m.

“A Christmas Love Story” | Saturday, December 7, 8 p.m.

“Christmas at Dollywood” | Sunday, December 8, 8 p.m.

“Christmas in Evergreen: Tidings of Joy” | Saturday, December 14, 8 p.m.

“Alice in Christmasland” | Sunday, December 15, 8 p.m.

“It’s Beginning to Look A Lot Like Christmas” | Saturday, December 21, 8 p.m.

“Holiday Date” | Sunday, December 22, 8 p.m.

“When Calls the Heart Christmas” | Wednesday, December 25, 8 p.m.

“New Year, New Me” | Saturday, December 28, 8 p.m.