Halloween Costumes Inspired By The Best Pop Culture Moments of 2018

Need help picking out a Halloween outfit? Look no further than 2018, a year that was jam-packed with weird and crazy pop culture moments

From blockbuster hits to TV shows, to shipped couples, we've compiled a list of the biggest, baddest and most memorable moments that are #inspo for your upcoming Halloween party.

Peep our mood board above or check out the full list below!

Let us know which costume you'll be rocking on October 31st!

Mamma Mia!

There are so many fun and fringey costumes to choose from. Our personal favorite? Bell-bottomed pants with a colorful top. Belt out that ABBA karaoke, girl!

Mr. and Mrs. Prince Harry

The biggest event of the year was undoubtedly the Royal wedding. The ever-adorable Prince Harry married the stunning Meghan Markle in a fairytale ceremony thus making her the first African American Duchess. So grab your beau and dress up in your finest wedding garb!

Bughead or Varchie from Riverdale

Continuing their world dominance is Bughead from Riverdale. Spirit Halloween picked up on the popularity of the show and has added costumes for each of the characters including Serpent leather jackets, River Vixen cheer costumes, and Riverdale High letterman jackets.

Ladies from the Handmaid's Tale

You can dress up like the ladies from Handmaid's Tale for two varying reasons - either you love the show or your protesting Brett Kavanaugh and everything he stands for. Regardless, you're costume will make a statement.

GLOW's bad*** women

GLOW continues to be one of Netflix's biggest hits and provides us with a need to wear 80s clothing, specifically blinged out spandex wrestling suits. Best of all, they work really well for group costumes!

Characters from Black Panther

There is a beautifully intricate Black Panther cosplay costume up for grabs on Amazon right now if you're willing to dish out roughly $180 for it. They also have other suits and masks for you to complete the look!

The Fab 5 from Queer Eye

Grab your five best buds and transform into the Fab 5 from Queer Eye!

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson

Did you get engaged after only a few weeks of dating someone? You should definitely channel your inner "it couple" Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson. For Ariana, put your hair up in a sleek, high pony, rock an oversized hoodie, and knee-high boots. For Pete Davidson, joggers, a t-shirt, a hoodie, and a flannel on top of everything will do just fine. Don't forget to bleach your hair platinum blonde for the full effect.

Cardi B from the "I Like It" music video

Cardi B is the biggest star of 2018 and she also has the biggest song of the summer, "I Like It" ft. Bad Bunny and J. Balvin. She sports so many fun, tropical, and Latin-inspired looks in the video, pick one and roll with it completely! Bonus if you can actually rap her whole

Beyonce's Coachella Look

After being forced to cancel last year's performance because of her pregnancy, Beyonce made it up to everyone at Coachella this year when she turnt the place up! Truthfully, nothing and no-one will ever be same after Beychella.

The cast of Crazy Rich Asians

Just look crazy rich, okay?

Mary Poppins from Mary Poppins Returns

The movie isn't out until December 19 but if you've loved the magical nanny since the OG movie, this costume is supercalifragilisticexpialidocious. Don't forget your hat, umbrella, and never-ending bag!

Michael Myers

You know, since the new movie is dropping just in time for Halloween and well, everyone will be completely terrified of you.

Sabrina from The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina

In terms of your outfit, think Little Red Riding Hood but with a flair for the occult. Bonus if you have a black cat that can talk!

The Incredibles

Who would have thought the sequel to The Incredibles would be better than the first installment? Spirit Halloween once again picked up on the film's popularity and they have costumes from the youngest to the oldest incredible in your family! Check 'em out here.

The Space Force

ICYMI: Donald Trump announced a proposed sixth branch of the U.S. military that controls all military operations in outer space and defends spacecrafts in orbit from attacks. Here's what we're thinking in terms of get-up. Or you can get a funny t-shirt.

To All The Boy's I Loved Before

Even if you're a middle-aged man, you've probably heard of the Netflix rom-com that has saved all rom-coms. We're thinking Lara Jean's pink sweater get-up but make it stand out by sticking on letters to all the boys you've ever loved before onto your outfit.

Kanye West one-size-too-small Slippie's

Kanye made a splash in the media when he attended 2Chainz's wedding in slides that were one size too small. If you rock this look, we promise you'll be a hit at the Halloween parties. And of course, your girl needs to attend with you in a skin tight, lime-green dress. Bonus if you have a matching lime green G wagon.

Kanye West and Lil Pump in his new "I Love That" video

You may have some trouble walking through doors, but your dance moves will look effortless all night long.