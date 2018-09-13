This Halloween Playlist Will Put a Spell on You

Music is everything -- it can turn even bleakest of parties into something right out of a horror movie.

Be sure to set the mood for your Halloween party with this spooky and spellbinding playlist.

Twenty One Pilots - Heathens

Backstreet Boys - Everybody

A-Trak - Heads will Roll

Skrillex & Rick Ross - Purple Lamborghini

Fifth Harmony - I'm in Love with a Monster

Rihanna - Disturbia

Kesha - Supernatural

Little Mix - Black Magic

Justin Timberlake - True Blood

Pink - Funhouse

Imagine Dragons - Natural

G-Eazy - Leviathan

deadmau5 ft. Rob Swire - Ghosts N Stuff

Imagine Dragons - Demons

Knife Party - Internet Friends

Michael Jackson - Thriller

Katy Perry - ET

The Weeknd - The Hills

Eminem ft. Rihanna - The Monster

Lana Del Rey - Once Upon a Dream

Adam Lambert - Ghost Town

Annie Lennox - I Put a Spell on You