This Halloween Playlist Will Put a Spell on You
And it's called Black Magic!
Music is everything -- it can turn even bleakest of parties into something right out of a horror movie.
Be sure to set the mood for your Halloween party with this spooky and spellbinding playlist.
Twenty One Pilots - Heathens
Backstreet Boys - Everybody
A-Trak - Heads will Roll
Skrillex & Rick Ross - Purple Lamborghini
Fifth Harmony - I'm in Love with a Monster
Rihanna - Disturbia
Kesha - Supernatural
Little Mix - Black Magic
Justin Timberlake - True Blood
Pink - Funhouse
Imagine Dragons - Natural
G-Eazy - Leviathan
deadmau5 ft. Rob Swire - Ghosts N Stuff
Imagine Dragons - Demons
Knife Party - Internet Friends
Michael Jackson - Thriller
Katy Perry - ET
The Weeknd - The Hills
Eminem ft. Rihanna - The Monster
Lana Del Rey - Once Upon a Dream
Adam Lambert - Ghost Town
Annie Lennox - I Put a Spell on You