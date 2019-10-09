Boo! Trick-or-Treating Hours in Illinois Suburbs 2019
Here's when you can get your candy!
The spooky Halloween spirit may last all month, but trick-or-treating happens during a block of hours on October 31st.
Therefore, you need to be familiar with all the trick-or-treating hours to efficiently plan on how to get the most candy out of all your neighbors.
The suburbs generally have set times where they allow trick-or-treating, while Chicago has always allowed parents to determine what's appropriate.
Still, CPD does advise that parents should "confining trick-or-treating to daylight hours."
Check out the list of suburban Illinois trick-or-treating hours and share with anyone chaperoning the little people (siblings, cousins, friends of friends, own children, doggos, etc.)
Arlington Heights, IL - 3:00pm - 7:00pm
Arthur, IL - 3:30pm - 6:00pm
Atwood, IL - 6:00pm - 8:00pm
Champaign-urbana, IL - 6:00pm - 8:00pm
Charleston, IL - 5:30pm - 8:00pm
Elk Grove Village, IL - 1:00pm - 8:00pm
Elgin, IL - 4:00pm - 7:00pm
Geneva, IL - 3:00pm - 7:00pm
Glencoe, IL - 4:00 - 8:00pm
Hillsdale, IL - 5:00pm - 7:00pm
Hoffman Estates, IL - 3:00pm - 7:00pm
Homer Glen, IL - 3:00pm - 7:00pm
La Grange, IL
Lindenhurst, IL - 4 - 7 pm
Lockport, IL - 4:00pm - 7:00pm
Morton Grove, IL - 3:30 pm to 7:00 pm
Monticello, IL - 5:00pm - 8:00pm
Mt Zion, IL - 5-8 pm
Nokomis, IL - 5:00pm - 8:00pm
Northbrook, IL - 4:00 to 8:00 p.m
Plainfield, IL - 4:00pm - 8:00pm
Roselle, IL - 3:00pm - 8:00pm
Shelbyville, IL - 5:00pm - 8:00pm
Springfield, IL - 4:30pm - 8:00pm
Streamwood, IL - 3:00pm - 7:00pm
South Barrington, IL - 3:00 - 7:00pm
Taylorville, IL - 5:00pm - 8:00pm
Villa Grove, IL - 5:00pm - 7:00pm
Warrenville, IL - 3:00pm to 7:00pm
Winnetka, IL - the end of school 'til dusk
*Feel free to send us any hours to add to the list