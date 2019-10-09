Boo! Trick-or-Treating Hours in Illinois Suburbs 2019

The spooky Halloween spirit may last all month, but trick-or-treating happens during a block of hours on October 31st.

Therefore, you need to be familiar with all the trick-or-treating hours to efficiently plan on how to get the most candy out of all your neighbors.

The suburbs generally have set times where they allow trick-or-treating, while Chicago has always allowed parents to determine what's appropriate.

Still, CPD does advise that parents should "confining trick-or-treating to daylight hours."

Check out the list of suburban Illinois trick-or-treating hours and share with anyone chaperoning the little people (siblings, cousins, friends of friends, own children, doggos, etc.)

Arlington Heights, IL - 3:00pm - 7:00pm

Arthur, IL - 3:30pm - 6:00pm

Atwood, IL - 6:00pm - 8:00pm

Champaign-urbana, IL - 6:00pm - 8:00pm

Charleston, IL - 5:30pm - 8:00pm

Elk Grove Village, IL - 1:00pm - 8:00pm

Elgin, IL - 4:00pm - 7:00pm

Geneva, IL - 3:00pm - 7:00pm

Glencoe, IL - 4:00 - 8:00pm

Hillsdale, IL - 5:00pm - 7:00pm

Hoffman Estates, IL - 3:00pm - 7:00pm

Homer Glen, IL - 3:00pm - 7:00pm

La Grange, IL

Lindenhurst, IL - 4 - 7 pm

Lockport, IL - 4:00pm - 7:00pm

Morton Grove, IL - 3:30 pm to 7:00 pm

Monticello, IL - 5:00pm - 8:00pm

Mt Zion, IL - 5-8 pm

Nokomis, IL - 5:00pm - 8:00pm

Northbrook, IL - 4:00 to 8:00 p.m

Plainfield, IL - 4:00pm - 8:00pm

Roselle, IL - 3:00pm - 8:00pm

Shelbyville, IL - 5:00pm - 8:00pm

Springfield, IL - 4:30pm - 8:00pm

Streamwood, IL - 3:00pm - 7:00pm

South Barrington, IL - 3:00 - 7:00pm

Taylorville, IL - 5:00pm - 8:00pm

Villa Grove, IL - 5:00pm - 7:00pm

Warrenville, IL - 3:00pm to 7:00pm

Winnetka, IL - the end of school 'til dusk

*Feel free to send us any hours to add to the list