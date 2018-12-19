Hangover Cures To Help You Live Your Best Life in 2019

I don't have any data to back this claim up, but I'm pretty sure the most Googled search come New Year's Day is "how to cure a hangover fast."

We get it, New Year's Eve got the best of you and you partied a little too hard.

Welcoming a brand new year is exciting, especially when you're at an open bar event.

But now, the room won't stop spinning and everytime it does, you feel like you've just gotten off the Hurl-a-Whirl. Hangover symptoms suck.

Thankfully, we can help... sort of.

We don't want you to start 2019 on the wrong foot, so we've compiled a list of emergency hangover cures which include a mix of doctor recommended and home remedies.

Sleep It Off

If you're able to, get as much rest as you possibly can. Even a few extra hours will help you tremendously. Personally, I like to sleep all day long when I have a hangover and always wake up feeling good as new the next day.

Drink Water

A hangover just means you're body is dehydrated from all the alcohol. So, if you can hold it down, drink plenty of water to replenish your fluids. It probably wouldn't hurt to add some electrolytes to it either, so if you're a fan of coconut water, opt for that instead.

Hangover Brunch... in your PJs

Sometimes, all you need is some greasy hangover food. Thankfully, New Year's Day is popular for hangover brunches that you can go to in your PJs! Find a list of all the New Year's Day brunches HERE!

Tomato Juice... Not Hair of the Dog!

Tomato juice helps deliver sodium and potassium into your system quickly, while tomatoes deliver complex carbohydrates that improve blood sugar with longer-lasting results than simple sugars in soda. However, it's evil sister, the Bloody Mary, might not do you any favors because any remedy that contains the hair of the dog that bit you will only hurt more. It's basically just delaying the effects of your hangover not curing them. If you aren't a fan of tomato juice, drink some fresh juice for that vitamin boost.

Soup

Remember your momma's famous chicken noodle soup? It doesn't just work when you have the common cold, it can also help with hangovers because it is packed with protein and minerals. Really, call your mom or order some and slurp it down!

IV Drip

If your hangover is unbearable or you need to get rid of it ASAP, you may want to call up a company like IV Doc to deliver a cocktail of vitamins, saline, nausea medication and more straight to your veins. The downside? It's going to cost you roughly $200-$300 bucks, it involves needles, and it's a weird sensation.

Exercise

This will only work if you're hangover hasn't left your in exruciating pain. Exercise provides many benefits including increasing your metabolism so you rid the body of toxins faster. If you're hangover is literally the "end of you," try going for a brisk walk outside to reset.

Ginger Tea

If you're hangover symptoms include nausea and vomiting, brew some ginger tea, STAT. A warm cup of ginger tea will soothe it. If you don't have tea, ginger ale can serve as a good subsitute, but it won't be as effective.

Remedies from Other Countries

In Puerto Rico they recommend rubbing a lemon in your armpit of your "drinking arm" -- the arm you hold drinks with. In Poland they drink a glass of brine from pickles. In China they recommend drinking Sprite. In Ecuador they take milk thistle before consuming alcohol. In Japan they eat a dried plum called an umeboshi. The Germans eat pickled herring. Read more wild hangover recipes here!

Do Hangover Pills Work?

That's a good question. You've probably seen plenty of pills claiming that they can put a stop to your hangover while shopping at Whole Foods or Binny's. While we'd love to believe that there is a magical pill we could pop to feel better, the truth is, there is no substantial evidence for the efficacy of these products. This could very well just be the act of a placebo effect. However, keep in mind, most pills are supposed to be taken before you start drinking, not after.

Don't Drink

Ha, obviously. Or limit alcohol consumption. Easier said after the fact, right?

Bottom line, there is no magical hangover cure. You did the crime, now you've got to do the time.

However, making sure you drink fluids, eat protein-packed food, and get enough vitams can definitely make things a bit easier.

Happy 2019!