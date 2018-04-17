Harry Potter Reunion: Hogwarts Alumni Together Again

There was a mini and magical Hogwarts reunion this weekend.

Old chums and former classmates Emma Watson (Hermione), Tom Felton (Draco Malfoy) and Matthew Lewis (Neville Longbottom) posted this epic reunion photo on Instagram.

It's been years since they walked the halls of Hogwarts together but these three barely changed! Although, I doubt we'd ever see Hermione and Draco so buddy-buddy in the magical world.

School mates #hogwartsalumni A post shared by Tom Felton (@t22felton) on

Malfoy, er, Felton, captioned the shot #HogwartsAlumni which reminds us, we're overdue for a reunion party.

Can someone call up Harry (Daniel Radcliffe) and Ron (Rupert Grint)?