Harry Styles In Talks To Play Prince Eric in Disney's 'The Little Mermaid'

Harry Styles is about to go under the sea.

The former One Direction crooner is reportedly in talks to play Price Eric in Disney's 'The Little Mermaid' live-action adaptation.

This comes on the heels of Styles losing out the role of Elvis Presley in the Baz Luhrmann film to Austin Butler.

If Styles lands the role, it'll only add to how iconic this adaptation is shaping up to be.

Halle Bailey, one half of R&B duo Chloe x Halle, has been controversially cast as mermaid Ariel.

Though there has been plenty of support for her casting, some fans criticized it because Halle is African American and Ariel, a fictional character, is not in 1989 animated version.

Melissa McCarthy is also in talks to play the villain, Ursula, while Jacob Tremblay and Awkwafina are supposedly nearing deals to play Ariel's friends Flounder the fish and Scuttle the seagull, respectively.

No word on who would take on the role of King Triton or the beloved Sebastian the crab.

What are your thoughts on the casting?

Personally, Styles fits the bill and can sing to boot.