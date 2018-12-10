Has Why Don't We Ever Said "I Love You" and Meant It?

Nina and Gabe investigate backstage at the B96 Pepsi #JingleBash!

December 10, 2018
Lizzy
Features
Interviews

Why Don't We's hit single "8 Letters" is about saying "I love you."

In the chorus, the boys reveal, "I've said those words before but it was a lie" before questioning, "If all it is is eight letters/ Why is it so hard to say?"

Naturally, Nina and Gabe from DrexandNina's Morning Show decided to investigate. 

Backstage at the B96 Pepsi #JingleBash, they put Daniel, Zach, Jonah, Corbyn, and Jack to the test and asked them if they'd ever said those 8 letters and meant them. 

Find out what they had to say in the player above! 

JingleBash
Jingle Bash
Why Don't We
WDW