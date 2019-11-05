These Cups Will Save You From Awkward Family Conversations This Holiday Season

Hefty Party Cups are here to help you dodge those awkward family questions this holiday season.

How? The brand is selling limited-edition cups that do the talking for you!

Each cup features pre-written responses to those common questions that your aunts, uncles, and grandmothers love to ask you!

For those who are single and don't feel like talking about their relationships or lack thereof, we recommend the "Yes, I'm single and happy" cup.

Credit: Hefty Party Cups/ Alyssa Ahern

To dodge the "when are you having kids question," you'll need to redirect the convo with the "ask about my furbaby" cup.

Still looking for that dream job? The "I'm funemployed" cup says it all.

There's even a cup that aims to keep the holiday spirit alive by eliminating politics and has "Don't ask me who I'm voting for" written on the front.

Other cups include phrases such as:

Diet starts Monday

Accepting $, not advice

No comment

Bottoms up!

#thankful

And if none of those fit the bill (or you need them in a different language) there's a cup that allows you to fill in the blank.

These cups will save you from a lot of unwanted holiday conversations and possibly arguments. Worst-case scenario, it'll lighten the mood!

A pack of Hefty Holiday Party Cups is available at HeftyPartyCupsSaveTheHolidays.com for $2.99 in quantities of 20 with 10 unique phrases on a first come, first served basis.

These are going to be a hit at family gatherings!