Here's What Really Went Down During G-Eazy's Arrest

Allegedly.

May 4, 2018
Lizzy
Features

G-Eazy was arrested in Sweden last night during an after-party at Stockholm's Solidaritet nightclub. 

According to reports, he was taken in on suspicion of assault after he allegedly punched a security guard and possession of cocaine which the cops found tucked away in his pocket. 

TMZ reports that the whole thing actually started because of a persistent fan who wanted to take a picture with the rapper. 

Allegedly, G and his crew, along with Halsey, were hanging out in the VIP area when the fan approached to take a photo. 

But the kid wouldn't take "no" for an answer and returned to sneak in shots of the hip-hop artist. 

G's security reportedly smashed his phone which caused the fan to freak out and shove a crew member. 

At some point, the situation had turned into a huge brawl, G was triggered and threw a punch, which "accidentally" hit the security guard. 

The rest of the story is pretty self-explanatory: cops came, they arrested him, they searched him and they found the cocaine in his pocket. Wonder if they've listened to his music and saw the opportunity to make a drug bust? 

Sources say the rapper is still in jail and waiting to see a judge on Friday. 

Moral of the story - don't ever be the fan that an artist wants to knock out! They are entitled to their private space and if they decline your request to snag a photo, just move on. 

 

G-Eazy