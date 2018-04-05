Here's Your First Look at the New Harvey Kinkle and Sabrina Spellman

We got our first look at the new Harvey Kinkle and Sabrina Spellman straight from the set of the Riverdale spinoff, The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina. It's a working title, okay?

Kiernan Shipka (Sabrina) and Ross Lynch (Harvey) have taken on the coveted roles previously held by Melissa Joan Hart and Nate Richert.

Showrunner Robert Aguirre-Sacasa shared the first-look photo on Twitter.

Given as the series -- which has already been picked up for two seasons -- is more of a "dark coming of age story," it's understandable that the new reimagined Harvey and Sabrina have an edgier, more sophisticated look.

In fact, some fans pointed out that they resemble Riverdale's it-couple Jughead and Betty.

I'd argue that Shipka's outfit is definitely more Veronica Lodge, however, the jean jacket is very Jug. That'll go over well during future crossovers!