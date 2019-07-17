Hey Upper East Siders: Gossip Girl Reboot is Coming!

3 words, 13 letters, say it, and we'll forever be happy: it is happening!

HBO Max, the latest addition to streaming services, has announced that it will be home to the highly-anticipated Gossip Girl reboot.

That means, we'll be once again following the lives of Manhattan's elite through what appears to be a 10-episode run, for now.

Original series creators Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage will serve as executive producers while Joshua Safran (Quantico, Smash), an original executive producer, is executive producing and writing the reboot.

Details have been limited, so it's uncertain whether any of the original cast will be involved or if it'll center on a brand new set of students at Constance.

Blake Lively, Penn Badgley, Chace Crawford, Leighton Meester and Ed Westwick all rose to fame following the debut of the provocative CW original in 2007.

It doesn't seem like Gossip Girl would have the same vibes without Blair, Serena, Nate, Dan, and Chuck Bass, but we've seen other reboots like the CW's Roswell, New Mexico find success without incorporating any of the original cast.

Kristen Bell served as the iconic narrator so there's also a possibility she'll lend her voice again. Again, it just wouldn't be the same without her kickstarting every episode.

Talk of a Gossip Girl reboot has been constant since the show did its curtain call in 2012, yet Leighton Meester told E! that she hadn't been approached for any revival or reboot earlier this year.

"No one's every talked to me about it except for in interviews and I always say the same: I never say never, so I don't know. No one's sent me that information, it's coming from you."

Never say never means there's a huge possibility.

At the very least, can we please have Dorota in this reboot?

HBO Max is set to launch in the spring of 2020.

Get ready to binge-watch all of the original six seasons before then.