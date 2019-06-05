High Hopes: Jennifer Aniston Says She & Co-Stars Are Down for a "Friends" Reunion

Is the gang getting back together again?

The cast of "Friends" is no stranger to reunion questions.

In the era of reboots, they've probably been asked that question upwards of a thousand times.

And up until now, they've usually been very against a reunion.

However, magical things happen when Ellen DeGeneres gets involved. The talk show host asked Jennifer Aniston, who played the iconic character Rachel Green, if there's any possibility of a reunion.

"Listen, I told you this. I would do it….The girls would do it, and the boys would do it, I'm sure. Listen, anything can happen," she said.

Okay, so, if everyone is on-board, what are waiting for?

Video of Jennifer Aniston&#039;s Fame Was Predicted Before &#039;Friends&#039;

Previously, Aniston has said that the guys, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer were responsible for the lack of reunions.

"Listen, the girls always say we would love to do it again, and the boys are a little less excited about it for some reason. I don't know," she said on The Late Late Show back in December. "And so, we've decided that we'll just do…a remake of The Golden Girls in, like, 40 years."

Truthfully, I'm even open to doing a reboot solely focused on the ladies. What are Rachel, Monica and Phoebe up to now?

But it isn't just the guys who have expressed hesitations.

In 2017, Lisa Kudrow (Phoebe) told Today that she didn't see it happening. "It would be fun, but what would it be about? Think about it. The thing we liked best about the show was that they were 20-somethings and they were their own family. Now, they all have families, so what are we going to watch?"

Aniston echoed those sentiments back in 2016 saying, "Honestly, I don't know what we would do. I think that period of time was sort of nostalgic. I think why people have such an affection for it is because even though it was only 12 years ago it ended, or 13—God, it's getting farther and farther away—there was something about a time where our faces weren't stuffed into cell phones. We weren't checking Facebooks and Instagrams. We were in a room together, in a coffee shop together. We were talking, having conversations. We have lost that."

Well, let's bring back to magic! We won't stop asking until they all cave and give us what we want: 20 more seasons of Friends.