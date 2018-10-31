The Horror Movie Villain That Each State is Most Afraid Of
You might be surprised to find out which iconic murderer keeps the people of Illinois up at night!
There are a lot of masked villains, monsters, and serial killers in the movies and on TV.
I'll be honest, I'm scared of about 99% of them.
However, some of these madmen are more feared by in certain states than others.
FrontierBundles decided to find out which horror movie villain each state was MOST afraid of.
They analyzed 15 popular villains from classic, pre-2000 horror movies and analyzed the data via Google Trends for a 12-month period to reveal the villain most searched in state.
Surprisingly, Illinois is TERRIFIED of Chuck.
Chucky was a popular choice in other states including Texas, the Carolinas, and Alabama.
Are you terrified of Chucky? Or would you rank one of the other villains higher on the list?
Your State’s Most-Googled Horror Villain:
Alabama: Chucky
Alaska: Alien
Arizona: Chucky / Norman Bates
Arkansas: Hannibal Lecter / Norman Bates
California: Chucky
Colorado: Jack Torrance
Connecticut: Frankenstein’s Monster
Delaware: Norman Bates
Florida: Norman Bates
Georgia: Ghostface
Hawaii: Alien
Idaho: Frankenstein’s Monster
Illinois: Chucky
Indiana: Pinhead
Iowa: Pennywise
Kansas: Count Dracula
Kentucky: Leatherface
Louisiana: Chucky
Maine: David Kessler
Maryland: Norman Bates
Massachusetts: Frankenstein’s Monster
Michigan: Norman Bates
Minnesota: Alien
Mississippi: Chucky
Missouri: Hannibal Lecter
Montana: Norman Bates
Nebraska: Pennywise
Nevada: Chucky
New Hampshire: Norman Bates
New Jersey: Frankenstein’s Monster
New Mexico: Alien
New York: Frankenstein’s Monster
North Carolina: Chucky
North Dakota: Norman Bates
Ohio: Norman Bates
Oklahoma: Norman Bates
Oregon: Jack Torrance
Pennsylvania: Norman Bates
Rhode Island: Norman Bates / Frankenstein’s Monster
South Carolina: Chucky
South Dakota: Pinhead
Tennessee: Chucky
Texas: Chucky
Utah: Count Dracula
Vermont: Hannibal Lecter
Virginia: Jack Torrance
Washington: Alien
West Virginia: (See below for 7-way tie results)
Wisconsin: Norman Bates
Wyoming: Count Dracula
West Virginia’s 7-way tie: Pinhead, Michael Myers, Count Dracula, Hannibal Lecter, Freddie Krueger, Jason Voorhees, and Pennywise