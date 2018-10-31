The Horror Movie Villain That Each State is Most Afraid Of

There are a lot of masked villains, monsters, and serial killers in the movies and on TV.

I'll be honest, I'm scared of about 99% of them.

However, some of these madmen are more feared by in certain states than others.

FrontierBundles decided to find out which horror movie villain each state was MOST afraid of.

They analyzed 15 popular villains from classic, pre-2000 horror movies and analyzed the data via Google Trends for a 12-month period to reveal the villain most searched in state.

Surprisingly, Illinois is TERRIFIED of Chuck.

Chucky was a popular choice in other states including Texas, the Carolinas, and Alabama.

Are you terrified of Chucky? Or would you rank one of the other villains higher on the list?

Your State’s Most-Googled Horror Villain:

Alabama: Chucky

Alaska: Alien

Arizona: Chucky / Norman Bates

Arkansas: Hannibal Lecter / Norman Bates

California: Chucky

Colorado: Jack Torrance

Connecticut: Frankenstein’s Monster

Delaware: Norman Bates

Florida: Norman Bates

Georgia: Ghostface

Hawaii: Alien

Idaho: Frankenstein’s Monster

Illinois: Chucky

Indiana: Pinhead

Iowa: Pennywise

Kansas: Count Dracula

Kentucky: Leatherface

Louisiana: Chucky

Maine: David Kessler

Maryland: Norman Bates

Massachusetts: Frankenstein’s Monster

Michigan: Norman Bates

Minnesota: Alien

Mississippi: Chucky

Missouri: Hannibal Lecter

Montana: Norman Bates

Nebraska: Pennywise

Nevada: Chucky

New Hampshire: Norman Bates

New Jersey: Frankenstein’s Monster

New Mexico: Alien

New York: Frankenstein’s Monster

North Carolina: Chucky

North Dakota: Norman Bates

Ohio: Norman Bates

Oklahoma: Norman Bates

Oregon: Jack Torrance

Pennsylvania: Norman Bates

Rhode Island: Norman Bates / Frankenstein’s Monster

South Carolina: Chucky

South Dakota: Pinhead

Tennessee: Chucky

Texas: Chucky

Utah: Count Dracula

Vermont: Hannibal Lecter

Virginia: Jack Torrance

Washington: Alien

West Virginia: (See below for 7-way tie results)

Wisconsin: Norman Bates

Wyoming: Count Dracula

West Virginia’s 7-way tie: Pinhead, Michael Myers, Count Dracula, Hannibal Lecter, Freddie Krueger, Jason Voorhees, and Pennywise