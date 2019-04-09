Today is Free Cone Day at Ben & Jerry's!

It wouldn't be springtime without FREE ice cream!

Today is Ben & Jerry's Free Cone Day.

Scoring a free ice cream cone or cup is simple: all you have to do is find a Ben & Jerry's location, get in line and order your treat!

All flavors are included from the iconic specialty flavors to the classic staples like Triple Caramel Chunk.

---- Today is Free Cone Day at Ben and Jerry's! Head into scoop shops around Perth today (Northbridge, Fremantle and Joondalup) for free icecream! -- Pic c/o @BenAndJerrysOz #LiveLearnLaunch #icecream #freeconeday pic.twitter.com/3ydJoixlFU — Study Perth (@StudyPerth) April 9, 2019

Wait, it gets better. Ben & Jerry's allows you to get more than one scoop so you can mix and match flavors!

In a press release, the company said they expect to sell more than a million scoops of ice cream.

Free Cone Day originated back in 1979 and has since turned into a beloved tradition.

“We’re nothing without our fans,” said Ben & Jerry’s CEO Matthew McCarthy. “This is one of our favorite days of the year. It’s a special tradition and I can’t wait to see all the smiles and happiness Free Cone Day brings. It’s all about saying thank you to our fans.”

Find Ben & Jerry's in your area and get your free treats!