Today is Free Cone Day at Ben & Jerry's!

April 9, 2019
Today is Ben & Jerry's Free Cone Day. 

Scoring a free ice cream cone or cup is simple: all you have to do is find a Ben & Jerry's location, get in line and order your treat! 

All flavors are included from the iconic specialty flavors to the classic staples like Triple Caramel Chunk. 

Wait, it gets better. Ben & Jerry's allows you to get more than one scoop so you can mix and match flavors!

In a press release, the company said they expect to sell more than a million scoops of ice cream. 

Free Cone Day originated back in 1979 and has since turned into a beloved tradition. 

“We’re nothing without our fans,” said Ben & Jerry’s CEO Matthew McCarthy. “This is one of our favorite days of the year. It’s a special tradition and I can’t wait to see all the smiles and happiness Free Cone Day brings. It’s all about saying thank you to our fans.”

Find Ben & Jerry's in your area and get your free treats! 

 

