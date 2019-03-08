In The Kitchen: Make Green Beer at Home!

Green beer is a classic at many establishments around Chicago, however, it's really easy to make at home.

If you're hosting a St. Paddy's Day party or just celebrating with a pint by yourself at home, beer tastes better when it's green in March.

What You'll Need

- A light beer (pilsner or pale ale)

- Glass

- Green food coloring

Instructions

- Put about 3-5 drops of green food coloring into your pint or glass

- Pour the beer in (use a light beer like a pilsner or pale ale to get the best green color result)

* for video purposes, we poured the beer in straight causing a lot of foam. For best results, tilt your glass while pouring in the beer.