In The Kitchen: Make Green Beer at Home!
Sláinte
March 8, 2019
Green beer is a classic at many establishments around Chicago, however, it's really easy to make at home.
If you're hosting a St. Paddy's Day party or just celebrating with a pint by yourself at home, beer tastes better when it's green in March.
What You'll Need
- A light beer (pilsner or pale ale)
- Glass
- Green food coloring
Instructions
- Put about 3-5 drops of green food coloring into your pint or glass
- Pour the beer in (use a light beer like a pilsner or pale ale to get the best green color result)
* for video purposes, we poured the beer in straight causing a lot of foam. For best results, tilt your glass while pouring in the beer.