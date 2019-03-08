In the Kitchen: Make Shamrock Shakes That Taste Like the Real Thing!

McDonald's Shamrock Shake is only back for a limited time, but this copycat Shamrock Shake recipe ensure that you can make 'em year round.

Plus, they're so easy to make, you want to have this recipe on hand when you have a craving but don't want to run to McD's.

And trust us, if you whip these babies us for your St. Patrick's Day party, guests will be blown away with your magical abilities,

What You'll Need:

- 4-5 scoops of Vanilla Ice Cream (not Vanilla Bean or French. And preferably not a slow churn because they tend to melt quicker and become super messy.)

- 1 cup Heavy Cream or Half and Half

- 1/4 teaspoon of Mint Extract (you can use peppermint but it's stronger and doesn't taste as authentic.)

- 5 drops of Green Food Dye

- Whipped Cream

Optional

- Maraschino Cherries

- Green Sanding Sugar

Instructions

1. Mix the ice cream, heavy cream or half and half, and green food dye in a blender

2. Add ice if you want a thicker consistency

3. Pour it into a glass

4. Top with whipped cream, cherry and sanding sugar

Voila! You're very own Shamrock Shake.

And you didn't even have to leave the house.