How Rude! Netflix Announced 'Fuller House's' Fifth and FINAL Season

Do you want the good news or the bad news first?

The good news is that Netflix just renewed Fuller House for its fifth season.

The bad news is that Netflix just renewed Fuller House for its FINAL season.

I don't know about you, but I've been enjoying the Netflix reboot, and I'm not ready to say goodbye to the Tanner-Fuller family just yet.

However, in this day and age where TV shows get canceled without a proper goodbye, I'm grateful that the series is at least giving us proper closure.

After all, Full House deserves nothing less.

The promo trailer is an emotional farewell that features some hilarious clips from the previous four seasons.

"We're saving the best for last," Candace Cameron Bure says as the rest of the cast joins in.

If anyone is good at saying goodbye, it's the Tanner-Fullers.

Check out the emotional trailer for the fifth and final season below!