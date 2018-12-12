"I Do" - All the Celebrity Weddings of 2018
Cheers to all the newlywed couples of 2018.
Let's take a look back and see who tied the knot this year!
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra
Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan
Mandy Moore and Taylor Goldsmith
Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd
Amy Schumer and Chris Fischer
John Stamos and Caitlin McHugh
#oneweek (and they said it wouldn’t last) #happiestmanonearth #happiestplaceonearth @waltdisneyworld
Ricky Martin and Jwan Yosef
Katie Cassidy and Matthew Rodgers
I can’t help falling in love with you... YES! It’s official! #MrsRodgers I love you my husband.
Danielle Fishel and Jensen Karp
One week ago today I walked down the aisle in a White by Vera Wang dress purchased for me by my loving mother, @jenfishel, from @davidsbridal (the veil, too!) to say, "I do" to my favorite human. Thank you to @asitbridal for adding a custom lace sleeve to my dress and for closing part of the open back so I felt comfortable all night. Wish I could relive this day over and over.
Claire Holt and Andrew Joblon
Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino and Lauren Pesce
Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook
4 months with you @mrtankcook -- the night before our wedding we surprised each other with gifts .. we basically gave each other the same thing -- #kcsquared
Kit Harington and Rose Leslie
Summary of The Happy Day -- Mr & Mrs Harington ---- _ @gameofthrones_fd
Laura Prepon and Ben Foster
Just Married! Thank you for all the love and support. Wishing all of us the good stuff!
Brody Jenner and Kaitlynn Carter
Matthew Lewis and Angela Jones
Sasha Pieterse and Hudson Sheaffer
Bob Saget and Kelly Rizzo
@bobsaget and I dressed up as a bride and groom for Halloween. --------Seriously though, best day of my life. Photography: @nicolegoddard
Janel Parrish and Chris Long
Karlie Kloss and Joshua Kushner
Ashley Greene and Paul Khoury
One month ago I️ married my best friend and life partner. I️ didn’t know it could get any better, but it has my love. Thank you for your unconditional love and affection. Waking up to your smiling face every morning is more than I️ could ever ask for. I️ love you. (This much!!) #happyanniversarymylove #mrskhoury #070618 #bridesmagazine #katiemay #sarahfalugophotography
Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk
Took me a minute to get it together, but at long last, for those who have requested, a little look inside the best day of our lives. Link in bio for more. #thefaltrows