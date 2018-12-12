"I Do" - All the Celebrity Weddings of 2018

Cheers to all the newlywed couples of 2018. 

Let's take a look back and see who tied the knot this year! 

 

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra

Happiest day of my life. @priyankachopra

A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) on

 

Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan

First kiss #RoyalWedding

A post shared by Kensington Palace (@kensingtonroyal) on

 

Mandy Moore and Taylor Goldsmith

11•18•18

A post shared by Mandy Moore (@mandymooremm) on

 

Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd

--✨little hippie wedding✨--

A post shared by Maren Morris (@marenmorris) on

 

Amy Schumer and Chris Fischer

Yup

A post shared by @ amyschumer on

 

John Stamos and Caitlin McHugh

#oneweek (and they said it wouldn’t last) #happiestmanonearth #happiestplaceonearth @waltdisneyworld

A post shared by John Stamos (@johnstamos) on

 

Ricky Martin and Jwan Yosef

#AllBlack #TimeisUP #GoldenGlobes

A post shared by Ricky (@ricky_martin) on

 

Katie Cassidy and Matthew Rodgers

I can’t help falling in love with you... YES! It’s official! #MrsRodgers I love you my husband.

A post shared by Katie Cassidy Rodgers (@katiecassidy) on

 

Danielle Fishel and Jensen Karp

One week ago today I walked down the aisle in a White by Vera Wang dress purchased for me by my loving mother, @jenfishel, from @davidsbridal (the veil, too!) to say, "I do" to my favorite human. Thank you to @asitbridal for adding a custom lace sleeve to my dress and for closing part of the open back so I felt comfortable all night. Wish I could relive this day over and over.

A post shared by Danielle Fishel Karp (@daniellefishel) on

 

Claire Holt and Andrew Joblon

8.18.18 ❤️

A post shared by Claire Holt (@claireholt) on

 

Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino and Lauren Pesce

-- --

A post shared by Mike "The Situation"Sorrentino (@mikethesituation) on

 

Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook

4 months with you @mrtankcook -- the night before our wedding we surprised each other with gifts .. we basically gave each other the same thing -- #kcsquared

A post shared by Kaley Cuoco (@kaleycuoco) on

 

Kit Harington and Rose Leslie

Summary of The Happy Day -- Mr & Mrs Harington ---- _ @gameofthrones_fd

A post shared by Game Of Thrones--52K (@gameofthrones_fd) on

 

Laura Prepon and Ben Foster

Just Married! Thank you for all the love and support. Wishing all of us the good stuff!

A post shared by Laura Prepon (@lauraprepon) on

 

Brody Jenner and Kaitlynn Carter

Happy wife happy life -- @mitchpohl

A post shared by Brody Jenner (@brodyjenner) on

 

Matthew Lewis and Angela Jones

--------

A post shared by Matthew Lewis (@mattdavelewis) on

 

Sasha Pieterse and Hudson Sheaffer

----: @elizabethmessina

A post shared by Sasha Pieterse Sheaffer (@sashapieterse) on

 

Bob Saget and Kelly Rizzo

@bobsaget and I dressed up as a bride and groom for Halloween. --------Seriously though, best day of my life. Photography: @nicolegoddard

A post shared by Kelly Rizzo (@eattravelrock) on

 

Janel Parrish and Chris Long

Thankful --

A post shared by Janel Parrish (@janelparrish) on

 

Karlie Kloss and Joshua Kushner

10.18.2018 ❤️

A post shared by Karlie Kloss (@karliekloss) on

 

Ashley Greene and Paul Khoury

One month ago I️ married my best friend and life partner. I️ didn’t know it could get any better, but it has my love. Thank you for your unconditional love and affection. Waking up to your smiling face every morning is more than I️ could ever ask for. I️ love you. (This much!!) #happyanniversarymylove #mrskhoury #070618 #bridesmagazine #katiemay #sarahfalugophotography

A post shared by Ashley Greene Khoury (@ashleygreene) on

 

Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk

Took me a minute to get it together, but at long last, for those who have requested, a little look inside the best day of our lives. Link in bio for more. #thefaltrows

A post shared by Gwyneth Paltrow (@gwynethpaltrow) on

 

