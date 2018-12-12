"I Do" - All the Celebrity Weddings of 2018

Cheers to all the newlywed couples of 2018.

Let's take a look back and see who tied the knot this year!

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra

Happiest day of my life. @priyankachopra A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) on Dec 4, 2018 at 4:46am PST

Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan

First kiss #RoyalWedding A post shared by Kensington Palace (@kensingtonroyal) on May 19, 2018 at 6:09am PDT

Mandy Moore and Taylor Goldsmith

11•18•18 A post shared by Mandy Moore (@mandymooremm) on Nov 19, 2018 at 1:15pm PST

Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd

--✨little hippie wedding✨-- A post shared by Maren Morris (@marenmorris) on May 7, 2018 at 3:14pm PDT

Amy Schumer and Chris Fischer

Yup A post shared by @ amyschumer on Feb 15, 2018 at 8:53am PST

John Stamos and Caitlin McHugh

Ricky Martin and Jwan Yosef

#AllBlack #TimeisUP #GoldenGlobes A post shared by Ricky (@ricky_martin) on Jan 7, 2018 at 3:11pm PST

Katie Cassidy and Matthew Rodgers

Danielle Fishel and Jensen Karp

Claire Holt and Andrew Joblon

8.18.18 ❤️ A post shared by Claire Holt (@claireholt) on Aug 19, 2018 at 2:40pm PDT

Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino and Lauren Pesce

-- -- A post shared by Mike "The Situation"Sorrentino (@mikethesituation) on Dec 5, 2018 at 2:18pm PST

Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook

Kit Harington and Rose Leslie

Laura Prepon and Ben Foster

Brody Jenner and Kaitlynn Carter

Happy wife happy life -- @mitchpohl A post shared by Brody Jenner (@brodyjenner) on Jul 11, 2018 at 3:15pm PDT

Matthew Lewis and Angela Jones

-------- A post shared by Matthew Lewis (@mattdavelewis) on May 28, 2018 at 9:46am PDT

Sasha Pieterse and Hudson Sheaffer

----: @elizabethmessina A post shared by Sasha Pieterse Sheaffer (@sashapieterse) on Aug 5, 2018 at 6:09am PDT

Bob Saget and Kelly Rizzo

Janel Parrish and Chris Long

Thankful -- A post shared by Janel Parrish (@janelparrish) on Nov 22, 2018 at 10:35am PST

Karlie Kloss and Joshua Kushner

10.18.2018 ❤️ A post shared by Karlie Kloss (@karliekloss) on Oct 18, 2018 at 5:20pm PDT

Ashley Greene and Paul Khoury

Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk