Ian Somerhalder Returning to Vampire Shows with New Netflix Series

Ian Somerhalder was simply born to star in vampire TV shows.

The Vampire Diaries alum has joined Netflix's new series, V-Wars, an IDW comic book adaptation that has been ordered straight to series, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Unlike his villainous brother character on the CW hit, Somerhalder take on the role of Dr. Luther Swann, a man who sees his best friend turn into a zombie after being infected by a disease.

Said friend, named Michael Fayne, becomes murderous and begins to feed on other people. In other words, he's Damon.

Fayne's character has yet to be cast; no other casting has been announced.

"We could not have dreamed of a better choice than Ian Somerhalder to bring his keen understanding of this genre from his years of starring in The Vampire Diaries to lead the cast of V-Wars as Dr. Luther Swann and to be a creative force on this series, as well as to serve as a director this season. We are thrilled to partner with Netflix to bring the multifaceted world that Jonathan Maberry created to audiences worldwide," executive producer David Ozer said in a statement.

Somerhalder starred in the vampire drama for several seasons and even produced and directed a few episodes.

No premiere date has been announced but the first season will be only 10-episodes.