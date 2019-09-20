Sit on the Iconic 'Friends' Couch in Chicago this Weekend

Friends fans in Chicago are in for a treat this weekend.

The iconic orange couch will be on display at two locations Friday, September 20th through Sunday, September 22nd in celebration of the show's 25th anniversary.

The couch, famously known as the couch where the six friends used to chill on in Central Perk, will be at the Willis Tower Skydeck on Friday and Sunday and at Maggie Daley Park on Saturday.

Your IG pictures have never looked cooler.