IHOP's Free Pancake Day is Back!

Ihop is celebrating National Pancake Day on March 12th.

This year, the special day has been renamed as IHOP Free Pancake Day so you know for sure that the pancakes are free.

Per usual, customers can get a free short stack of Original Buttermilk Pancakes at any location nationwide from 7am to 7pm.

IHOP is once again participating in "Flip It Forward" which encourages customers to donate to help children battling critical illnesses.

To date, IHOP has raised more than $30 million for charity partners since the National Pancake Day kicked off in 2006.

In 2018, IHOP raised $4 million while serving 3 million pancakes in one day. How impressive is that?

The goal for 2019 is to raise $4 million again this year.

Make your brunch, dinner or supper plans at IHOP on March 12th!

If you don't have time to stop by IHOP, you can still participate!

Simply purchase a wall icon for $5 to show support. Guests who do will get a $5 coupon good for a future purchase of $10 or more at participating restaurants.

You can also make a donation at any IHOP restaurant through March 31st!

And if your kiddos love pancakes, you can purchase the Kid Chef pancake available nationwide. One dollar from each of the Kid Chef pancake stack or combo goes to charity.