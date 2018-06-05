IHOP Changing Name to IHOB...

The Twitter account says it all -- on June 11, IHOP will be no more.

Instead, everyone's favorite pancake chain is changing its name to IHOB. Yes, that's right, IHOP but with a B.

"For 60 pancakin’ years, we’ve been IHOP. Now, we’re flippin’ our name to IHOb. Find out what it could b on 6.11.18. #IHOb" the official Twitter account posted.

The guessing games began in the comments section. Burritos, bacon flavored pancakes, burgers, and biscuits were some of the most popular guesses but to each IHOP simply replied, "not quite, keep guessing" and "you'll have to wait and see on 6/11."

Burritos I called it years ago — #1 Benry Supporter (@LegoBeast6) June 4, 2018

Personally, I think the B will just stand for "breakfast" or the more millennial term, "brunch." Pancakes may be their specialty, but it's only a sliver of what their breakfast menu offers; the word breakfast is all encompassing.

Other solid guesses? Barbeque, bagels, buffet, beignets.

What do you think it could possiBly be?