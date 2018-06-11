IHOP Ditches P, Changes Name to IHOB - International House of Burgers

The mystery is finally solved.

IHOP flipped the "p" in their name early this morning, which for 60-years has stood for pancakes.

The "b" in IHOB now stands for burgers as in "International House of Burgers" rather than "International House of Pancakes."

IHOP announced the marketing campaign early last week and allowed fans to guess what the cryptic B would stand for. Some correctly predicted it would stand for burgers. Personally, I think they should have gone with "brunch" which has always included burgers in my book.

Dear Internet, we abbreciate your batience. Now let’s see who guessed right. B-hold!!!!! #IHOb pic.twitter.com/Fh3SkZ7s3Y — IHOb (@IHOb) June 11, 2018

As expected, many customers were furious and disappointed with the rebrand and that IHOP would dare tinker with the name.

But it's all part of IHOP, er, IHOB's temporary rebranding strategy that hopes to get people talking about the fact that they are also open for lunch and dinner, and serve more than just pancakes and breakfast food!

To support the name change, IHOB is adding several burgers to its menu, including a Big Brunch burger with bacon, a fried egg and browned potato on top.

“We are definitely going to be IHOP,” Darren Rebelez, president of IHOP, told CNNMoney. “But we want to convey that we are taking our burgers as seriously as our pancakes.”

So keep your eyes peeled for locations to get a new IHOb sign!

And know that while the B technically stands for burgers, you can also make it stand for bacon, booze, or whatever your little heart desires. The menu is the limit, after all.

But if you love your pancakes, they will always be serving those!

Hmm... may we suggest a pancake burger?