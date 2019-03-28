Is Illinois Seriously Considering a 'Rain Tax'?

Please, don't make it rain in Illinois.

In addition to paying copious amounts in taxes, the state still wants to shave off a little more with something called 'The Rain Tax.'

In short, we would pay a tax every time it rains outside.

Look, a bag tax made sense because plastic bags = bad for our planet. Every other tax can still somehow be justified... but a RAIN TAX? Let's dissect this further.

State Rep. Anthony DeLuca, D-Chicago Heights, said House Bill 825 is just an extension of an existing state law.

“What it would allow is non-home rule municipalities the ability to charge a fee to maintain their stormwater sewer system,” DeLuca said.

“So that would authorize them to do that. If a non-home rule chooses not to implement this they don’t have to,” DeLuca said according to the Illinois News Network.

“This is not a mandate. This is not a fee increase. This is not a tax increase. It’s an authorization bill," he added.

He also revealed that the measure would help control flooding in areas that currently do not have the funding.

The measure passed a House committee this week, but there are a few people who oppose it, namely State Rep. Allen Skillicorn.

Skillicorn is against it because he claims it's open-ended meaning it could lead to a major tax hike somewhere down the line, it taxes businesses and churches, and considers the size of your roof and/or parking lot.

“The idea of taxing rainwater is ridiculous,” he said. “The idea of giving municipalities unlimited taxing powers is ridiculous.”

We can't wait to see the verdict on this one.

I'm going to reference this very article the next time reports surface that the population of Illinois declined for yet another year in a row.

Read the full story at WBBM-AM!