No Love! Illinois Population Keeps Declining...

December 19, 2018
In the words of Rihanna, "and I want you to stay."

For the 5th year in a row, Illinois' population is on the decline. 

According to the latest census data, the state is losing an estimated 45,116 resident in 2018. 

That's up from 33,700 residents in 2017.

Illinois remains the sixth-largest state, with a population estimated at 12,741,080. The state’s population was 12.83 million in 2010, the census figures show.

However, Illinois suffered the second-largest population loss, following only New York, which was down 48.510 people but still has a much larger population overall with 19.5 mmillion. 

We are the only Midwest state to suffer a loss. 

Why do you think people keep leaving Illinois? What can we do to change it? Could it just be more people are passing away and retiring? 

