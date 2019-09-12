Where Did Illinois Fall on the List of 'Sexiest States?' You'll Be Surprised

Apparently, aside from beautiful summers and brutally frigid winters, Illinois is also known for having the sexiest folks around.

Surprised? So were we. Should we change our name to Illinois: Land of the Sexy?

It's unclear how we pulled off winning the "sexiest" title, but Big 7 Travel confirmed that their 1.5 million social audience confirmed it.

It may be important to note that the group never defined the qualities of "sexy," so the term was up to their own interpretation.

Generally, the dictionary definition states sexy is "generally attractive or interesting," but again, that could mean a variety of things to different people.

The bottom line is, we should all probably treat ourselves today for being so damn good looking!

Good job, Chicago. We did it.

Other states on the "sexy" list include Colorado, California, Hawaii and Texas.

Sexiest States

1 Illinois

2 Colorado

3 Florida

4 California

5 Hawaii

6 Texas

7 Pennsylvania

8 Louisiana

9 Massachusetts

10 New York

Least Sexy States

1 Nebraska

2 Alaska

3 New Jersey

4 Alabama

5 Mane

6 West Virginia

7 Utah

8 Oklahoma

9 Michigan

10 Kentucky