27 Cutest & Punniest Instagram Captions For All Your Thanksgiving Posts

The best thing about Thanksgiving isn't the food, though that's a major plus; it's being surrounded by family and being grateful for all that you have.

Maybe you're showing gratitude for a small victory, a new relationship, a new job, a trip you took, or simply, that delicious pumpkin pie.

Whatever it is, you're going to want to put that into existence and share it with the world.

And by the world, I mean social media because, hello, that's what we do nowadays.

Your achievements are only as good as your best and punniest Instagram captions. I kid, of course, but if you are planning on throwing up a "look back" at the year picture, a snap with your family, or even just a pic of your dinner table, check out these cute quotes and sayings to use as the perfect Instagram caption.

Make your happiest moments live on forever through your carefully curated IG!

"When you love what you have, you have everything you need."

"We are a couple of cutie pies."

"I know it's corny, but my family is amaizing."

"Thankful, blessed, and mashed potato-obsessed."

"Just keep eating. Just keep eating."

"Gobble 'til you wobble."

"May your hearts be as full as your plates today."

"Red wine pairs well with a crazy family."

"Pies before guys."

"Just thankful we have enough wine."

"Is gravy a carb?"

"A happy heart is a thankful heart."

"We're in feast mode."

"Do not disturb: It's officially turkey time."

"Giving thanks for the simple things in life."

"Thankful for family, food, and Peter Kavinsky."

"At this point, my blood type is pumpkin spice."

"Be thankful for what you have; you’ll end up having more. If you concentrate on what you don’t have, you will never, ever have enough." – Oprah Winfrey

"Because you know I'm all about that baste."

"Don’t you put words in people’s mouths. You put turkey in people's mouths." — Joey, Friends

"FACT: You can't answer your family's questions if you always have food in your mouth."

"It's not too much food. This is what we’ve been training for our whole lives. This is our destiny, this is our finest hour." — Lorelai Gilmore, Gilmore Girls

"Gratitude is the best attitude."

"PSA: Carbs don't count on Thanksgiving. (You're welcome!)"

"Let our lives be full of both thanks and giving."

"Better Thanksgiving than never." — Dan Humphrey, Gossip Girl