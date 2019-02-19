Interview: Chicago PD's Tracy Spiridakos Talks Filming During the Polar Vortex, Deep Dish Pizza, and Favorite Video Games

While many die-hard Chicago PD fans still consider Tracy Spiridakos to be the "new girl" in town, she's actually earned her spot in Hank Voight's Intelligence Unit.

The Canadian actress joined the series as Hailey Upton in 2017, just before Sophia Bush's permanent departure, and has since spearheaded her fair share of powerful and emotional episodes.

Most recently, Upton's personal and professional life intertwined when she and Burgess (Marina Squerciati) were abducted by a Wisconsin gun handler shortly after Burgess found out Upton was dating her ex-fiancee, Ruzek (Patrick Flueger).

What is your favorite thing about the city?

Tracy Spiridakos: Oh man, it’s hard to pinpoint because I love this city, but the one favorite thing I think I would say is the people. I love how people are so proud to be from Chicago, and it’s a really cool thing, but I’ve loved all the people that I’ve met in the last two years that I’ve been here.

The age-old question…. Giordano’s, Lou Malnati’s or neither?

Tracy Spiridakos: Lou’s, for me! I’m a big fan of Lou’s, I order every week. Yep, once a week I do pizza day!

It’s gotta be Pizza Friday, right?

Tracy Spiridakos: It is Pizza Friday!

You’re from Canada so you’re probably used to the cold, but what is it like filming in this brutal cold? Is it a complete disaster or do you actually enjoy it?

Tracy Spiridakos: You do get used to the cold, like when we had the polar vortex here, my family was texting me from Winnipeg and they were like “what? Why are things closing down in Chicago? What’s going on!?” They’re like “we’re going to work. “

I actually had friends that came to visit recently and they were coming from Calgary and they were messaging saying that they were excited to come down for the warm weather. Ha, I was like “it’s cold here!”

But I think working in it is tough, you know. No matter being from Winnipeg or being from a colder climate, still working in it can be hard but I enjoy it. I enjoy the snow, I enjoy the winter, as much as I enjoy the summer, so I like it.

It' s a good mix.

Tracy Spiridakos: This is one of my favorite cities.

What can we catch you doing when you aren’t on set?

Tracy Spiridakos: I like playing video games, so I do a little bit of that on my Playstation.

What are your favorites?

Tracy Spiridakos: Well, God of War is one of my favorites, and Uncharted, all of the Uncharted series, are my absolute favorites. Right now I’m playing Destiny 2. In the winter that’s usually what I do. In the summertime I just like being outside whenever I can. Go by the lake, go run around with my dog, be outside.

Have you tried your hand at Fortnite?

I haven’t yet, you know I watched my nephew play but I didn’t get into just yet. So many people are playing it, I’m going to have to check it out.

