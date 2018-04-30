It's Gonna Be May Day - NSYNC Is Reuniting Today For Their Walk of Fame Ceremony

The day is finally here. No, it isn't May but today is the omnipresent "It's Gonna Be May Day" which is celebrated by NSYNC fans all over the world.

The boy-banders are also celebrating by (finally) getting a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame!

Here's what we know so far and what you need to know to celebrate like the 90s fangirl that you are!

*ICYMI: The springtime meme celebrates a change in seasons and took off from the 2000 smash hit song "It's Gonna Be Me." The titular line is sung by the one and only Timberlake, who gave the "me" word some country twang thus making it sound like "May."

Video of Justin Timberlake reenacts &quot;It&#039;s Gonna Be Me&quot; meme

Where?

The star will be located at 7080 Hollywood Boulevard.

Who Will Be There?

All five members - Justin Timberlake, Lance Bass, JC Chasez, Joey Fatone, and Chris Kirkpatrick - will be in attendance along with thousands of their biggest fans.

What Time?

The event will take place at 11:30am Pacific Time. In Chicago, that means 1:30pm!

Today’s the day!! See you all at 11:30 am pst If you couldn’t make it be sure to watch it live stream https://t.co/TfkUt9TVMq — *NSYNC (@NSYNC) April 30, 2018

How Can I Watch?

You can watch the event being live-streamed exclusively on the official Walk of Fame website. You may not be there in person but you'll have the best view of the guys and no one will see you cry tears of joy!

Why?

The honor is 20-years overdue. NSYNC released their debut self-titled album in 1998 with 2000s follow-up "No Strings Attached" bringing the boys into the digital age. They topped off their "Celebrity" with their final album in 2001.

Will They Perform?

No performances have been announced but wouldn't it be epic if they coordinated a surprise performance of "It's Gonna Be Me?" (Fingers crossed)

Pop Up Shop

For fans really willing to embrace the day, NSYNC is launching a pop-up shop at Hollywood and Highland titled "Dirty Pop Up!" Get your NSYNC memorabilia but brace yourself for LINES!