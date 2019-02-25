It's Paczki Time! Where to Get the Best Paczki in Chicago & Suburbs

It's the most wonderful time of the year.

No, it isn't Christmas... it's Fat Tuesday (March 5, 2019) and Fat Thursday (February 28, 2019), better known as Tłusty Czwartek in Polish.

Every year before Mardi Gras -- also known as Fat Tuesday -- people, particularly in the Midwest (and many European countries), devour a Polish pastry called paczki (punch-key).

As is Polish tradition, eating paczki is the Catholic way of indulging in a sugary pastry before fasting for Lent, which starts on Ash Wednesday (March 6), the day after Fat Tuesday and roughly a week after Tlusty Czwartek.

But the tradition, dubbed "Paczki Day" in Chicago, has become a big hit amongst all types of nationalities.

So, what exactly are paczki?

Well, they are donuts usually filled with fruit jelly, cream, custard or pudding. Some paczki are sprinkled with white icing and orange zest while others don powdered sugar.

The bottom line, however, is that they are DELICIOUS.

And while they can be enjoyed year-round, they are especially delicious on Fat Tuesday and Fat Thursday. Go ahead, celebrate both.

Oh, and just to make things clear, paczki is plural, paczek is singular. Never call them 'paczkis' or you'll be getting the side-eye.

Where can you get paczki? Well, I thought you'd never ask.

Here are some of our favorite bakeries in the city and surrounding suburbs.

Smacznego!

Andy's Deli

4021 W Kinzie St, Chicago, IL 60624

5442 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago, IL 60630

Bennison's Bakery

1000 Davis St, Evanston, IL 60201

Bridgeport Bakery

2907 S Archer Ave, Chicago, IL 60608

Cakes and Beyond Chicago

6126 W Belmont Ave, Chicago, IL 60634

Delightful Pastries

5927 W Lawrence Ave, Chicago, IL 60630

(They serve 'Drunken Paczki' which include “Drunken Paczki” include Vodka & Vanilla Bean Custard, Jameson Whiskey Chocolate Custard and Moonshine and Lemon filled!)

Hanna's Bakery

231 East Army Trail Road, Bloomingdale, IL 60108

Kolatek's Bakery and Deli

2445 N Harlem Ave, Chicago, IL 60707

Montrose Deli

5411 W Montrose Ave, Chicago, IL 60641

Oak Mill Bakery

4747 N Harlem Ave, Harwood Heights, IL 60706

5747 S Harlem Ave, Chicago, IL 60638

8012 N Milwaukee Ave, Niles, IL 60714

2314 E Rand Rd, Arlington Heights, IL 60004

2490 S Wolf Rd, Des Plaines, IL 60018

Polish Paczki Cafe

7210 W Foster Ave, Chicago, IL 60656

Rich's Fresh Market

3141 Thatcher Ave, River Grove, IL 60171

Sweet World Pastry

5450 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago, IL 60630

Szymanski Deli & Liquors

6016 W Irving Park Rd, Chicago, IL 60634

The Chow Brothers

205 W Wacker Dr, Chicago, IL 60606

Weber's Bakery

7055 W Archer Ave, Chicago, IL 60638

Witek's Bakery

8807 95th St, Palos Hills, IL 60465