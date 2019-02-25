It's Paczki Time! Where to Get the Best Paczki in Chicago & Suburbs
Paczki (punch-key) are a Fat Tuesday and Fat Thursday tradition!
It's the most wonderful time of the year.
No, it isn't Christmas... it's Fat Tuesday (March 5, 2019) and Fat Thursday (February 28, 2019), better known as Tłusty Czwartek in Polish.
Every year before Mardi Gras -- also known as Fat Tuesday -- people, particularly in the Midwest (and many European countries), devour a Polish pastry called paczki (punch-key).
As is Polish tradition, eating paczki is the Catholic way of indulging in a sugary pastry before fasting for Lent, which starts on Ash Wednesday (March 6), the day after Fat Tuesday and roughly a week after Tlusty Czwartek.
But the tradition, dubbed "Paczki Day" in Chicago, has become a big hit amongst all types of nationalities.
So, what exactly are paczki?
Well, they are donuts usually filled with fruit jelly, cream, custard or pudding. Some paczki are sprinkled with white icing and orange zest while others don powdered sugar.
The bottom line, however, is that they are DELICIOUS.
And while they can be enjoyed year-round, they are especially delicious on Fat Tuesday and Fat Thursday. Go ahead, celebrate both.
Oh, and just to make things clear, paczki is plural, paczek is singular. Never call them 'paczkis' or you'll be getting the side-eye.
Where can you get paczki? Well, I thought you'd never ask.
Here are some of our favorite bakeries in the city and surrounding suburbs.
Smacznego!
Andy's Deli
4021 W Kinzie St, Chicago, IL 60624
5442 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago, IL 60630
Bennison's Bakery
1000 Davis St, Evanston, IL 60201
Bridgeport Bakery
2907 S Archer Ave, Chicago, IL 60608
Cakes and Beyond Chicago
6126 W Belmont Ave, Chicago, IL 60634
Delightful Pastries
5927 W Lawrence Ave, Chicago, IL 60630
(They serve 'Drunken Paczki' which include “Drunken Paczki” include Vodka & Vanilla Bean Custard, Jameson Whiskey Chocolate Custard and Moonshine and Lemon filled!)
Hanna's Bakery
231 East Army Trail Road, Bloomingdale, IL 60108
Kolatek's Bakery and Deli
2445 N Harlem Ave, Chicago, IL 60707
Montrose Deli
5411 W Montrose Ave, Chicago, IL 60641
Oak Mill Bakery
4747 N Harlem Ave, Harwood Heights, IL 60706
5747 S Harlem Ave, Chicago, IL 60638
8012 N Milwaukee Ave, Niles, IL 60714
2314 E Rand Rd, Arlington Heights, IL 60004
2490 S Wolf Rd, Des Plaines, IL 60018
Polish Paczki Cafe
7210 W Foster Ave, Chicago, IL 60656
Rich's Fresh Market
3141 Thatcher Ave, River Grove, IL 60171
Sweet World Pastry
5450 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago, IL 60630
Szymanski Deli & Liquors
6016 W Irving Park Rd, Chicago, IL 60634
The Chow Brothers
205 W Wacker Dr, Chicago, IL 60606
Weber's Bakery
7055 W Archer Ave, Chicago, IL 60638
Witek's Bakery
8807 95th St, Palos Hills, IL 60465