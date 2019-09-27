J Balvin & Maluma Debut Music Video For First Single Together "Qué Pena"

Colombian superstars Maluma and J Balvin have given us new music for the upcoming weekend.

The powerhouses teamed up for the Spanish-language track "Qué Pena," surprisingly their first collaboration together.

Along with the new track, Maluma and J Balvin debuted a ritzy music video set in a swanky nightclub where they're seen rocking perfectly fitted tuxes, flirting with beautiful women while swapping verses, and even trolling each other a little bit.

Video of Maluma, J Balvin - Qué Pena (Official Video)

Latin music has seen a huge spike in popularity across the US in 2019 thanks to artists like Maluma, J Balvin, Bad Bunny, and the iconic Daddy Yankee.

J Balvin was part of a historic moment here in Chicago this summer when he became the first Latino headliner at Lollapalooza.

"I am so grateful to be here, took 28 years to get here," he told the massive crowd at Grant Park that was filled with energy and ready to dance.

Earlier this year, J Balvin teamed up with Bad Bunny for a joint album called "Oasis." The duo performed their track "Qué Pretendes" at the MTV VMAs.

Maluma, however, teamed up with pop icon Madonna earlier this year for "Medellin," and performed the hit single alongside her at the GRAMMYs.

He released his hit album, 11:11 in May which included another collab with Madonna as well as Ricky Martin and Ty Dolla $ign.

He's currently on the North American leg of his 11:11 tour, which makes a stop in Chicago's Allstate Arena on Friday, October 18th.

Keep your eyes peeled (and your ears open) for these two -- they're influencing mainstream music, they're immensely proud of their culture, and they're insanely talented.