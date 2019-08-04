J Balvin Makes Lollapalooza History, Brings Wisin Y Yandel

J Balvin's set at Lollapalooza was memorable for a few reasons most notably for making history.

Last night after taking the Bud Light stage amidst a backdrop of the impeccable Chicago skyline, the Colombian singer became the FIRST Latino to headline Lollapalooza.

"I am so grateful to be right here," he told the triumphant crowd before adding that it took Latino's "28 years to get here."

J Balvin set the celebratory mood right from the start with "Reggaeton" followed by a few more hits before paying homage to the OG artists who made all of this possible.

As Daddy Yankee's mid-2000 smashes "Gasolina" and "Oye Mi Canto" ft. Nina Sky blared through the Lolla grounds, J Balvin brought up two of the biggest reggaeton acts in the world, Wisin y Yandel, to perform "Rakata."

Saturday night was in fact J Balvin's moment and there was no doubt that he was beaming with pride and soaking it all in.

His set was unlike any other with a 20-foot-blow up troll, dancing bubble clouds, and bobblehead versions of Cardi B and Bad Bunny.

From the audience, it was the first time I've ever seen people truly dance together at a music festival.

As J Balvin's infectious Latin-beats like "Mi Gente" and "I Like It" blared through downtown Chicago, it proved that reggaeton was always headliner material.

J Balvin blazed the way and hopefully next year, we'll see more Spanish-speaking artists get their time to shine.

It's been long overdue.