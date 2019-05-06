Jane the Virgin's Gina Rodriguez Marries Joe LoCicero
Their wedding trailer is PERFECT!
Gina Rodriguez is a married woman.
The Jane the Virgin star married her longtime boyfriend, Joe LoCicero, whom she met on the set of The CW show, over the weekend.
The Chicago native announced the wedding on Instagram alongside a beautiful wedding trailer that's bound to inspire plenty of #weddinggoals!
"Thank you to my mother in law for the wedding of my dreams. And the village that helped her," she wrote while thanking the people who helped make her day special.
One of those people? Co-star, on-screen baby daddy and "soul brother," Justin Baldoni (Rafael Solano on Jane the Virgin). \
“With that one kiss we got 100 new family members” my 9 year old niece, Mia ❤️Thank you to my mother in law for the wedding of my dreams. And the village that helped her! Special thank you to our soul brother @justinbaldoni and my new brother for singing me down the aisle Michael LoCicero @mikelosaurusrex Love to our Videographers: @harrisonfilms To the greatest wedding planner, Laura @coutureconceptsny The genius behind the gorgeous flowers, Akvile @florasavenue And to our friend and brilliant Photographer: @sylvain_vincent May 4th, 2019 was absolute MAGIC. To my husband Joseph, I am yours forever. ❤️
During the video, we see that Baldoni served as Rodriguez and LoCicero's officiant! How adorable.
Also in attendance was Rodriguez's on-screen father, Jaime Camil.
"May 4th, 2019 was absolute MAGIC. To my husband Joseph, I am yours forever," Rodriguez summed up the post.
The couple tied the knot about nine months after announcing their engagement!
Congrats to the beautiful couple.
We'll be watching this wedding video on repeat!