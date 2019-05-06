Jane the Virgin's Gina Rodriguez Marries Joe LoCicero

Gina Rodriguez is a married woman.

The Jane the Virgin star married her longtime boyfriend, Joe LoCicero, whom she met on the set of The CW show, over the weekend.

The Chicago native announced the wedding on Instagram alongside a beautiful wedding trailer that's bound to inspire plenty of #weddinggoals!

"Thank you to my mother in law for the wedding of my dreams. And the village that helped her," she wrote while thanking the people who helped make her day special.

One of those people? Co-star, on-screen baby daddy and "soul brother," Justin Baldoni (Rafael Solano on Jane the Virgin). \

During the video, we see that Baldoni served as Rodriguez and LoCicero's officiant! How adorable.

Also in attendance was Rodriguez's on-screen father, Jaime Camil.

"May 4th, 2019 was absolute MAGIC. To my husband Joseph, I am yours forever," Rodriguez summed up the post.

The couple tied the knot about nine months after announcing their engagement!

Congrats to the beautiful couple.

We'll be watching this wedding video on repeat!