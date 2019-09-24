'Supernatural's' Jared Padaelcki Rumored for Chuck Norris' Role in 'Walker, Texas Ranger' Reboot

With reboots reigning supreme, it was only a matter of time before someone proposed a reboot of 'Walker, Texas Ranger.

But how do you step into the iconic boots (and hat) of Chuck Norris?

Who would take up such a role and do it justice.

According to Deadline, Supernatural and Gilmore Girls star Jared Padalecki is in talks for the role.

The reboot is being shopped to both the CW and CBS -- it hails from CBS TV studios and producers Anna Fricke (Valor) and Dan Lin (Lethal Weapon) -- and like the original, follows the adventures of Cordell Walker, a Texas ranger who battles crime.

Deadline reports that Walker will also have a female partner.

Who do you think would compliment Padalecki?

Do you think he's the right man for the role?