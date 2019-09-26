Jennifer Lopez and Shakira Confirm Super Bowl Halftime Show 2020 Performance

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira just teased something MAJOR on Instagram!

The popstars posted a photo with the date "02.02.2020," which is the date of the 51st Super Bowl in Miami.

In the photo, J Lo basically confirms it by wearing a gold bracelet with a Pepsi logo on it.

Meanwhile, Shakira rocks a gold ring with the Pepsi logo.

Pepsi also confirmed the news with this amazing photo!

Original Post: 7/17

Plenty of established and famous artists have graced the Super Bowl Halftime Show stage from Beyonce to Justin Timberlake to Bruno Mars.

With the halftime show being such a major audience draw, it's unsurprising that talks of who is performing in 2020 have already begun.

During a recent interview, JLo entertained the possibility of performing at the big game, which is set in Miami, Florida next year.

“Yeah, we’ve thought about the Super Bowl and it’s in Miami, it’s a big deal but we’ll see,” Jennifer told ET. “They make their own decisions over there.”

Jennifer is a pop icon with plenty of accolades under her belt who has reinvented herself numerous times while remaining the "it" girl with her rockin' bod and impressive dance moves.

I'd argue that her Super Bowl debut is long overdue.

And considering Miami's Latin vibes, as JLo said, she'd be the perfect fit.

Miami is also special to Jennifer as she and fiancee Alex Rodriguez have a home out there and spend a lot of time in the area.

We could even see Miami native and frequent collaborator, Pitbull, make an appearance during her set.

We're rooting for you JLo!