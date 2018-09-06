Jesse Lee Soffer is Dating this Chicago Franchise Co-Star

Someone, alert Will Halstead that his brother is dating his girl!

We kid, of course.

After months of speculation, Chicago PD's Jesse Lee Soffer (Jay Halstead) confirmed that he is dating his franchise co-star, Chicago Med's Torrey Devitto.

“It’s great, it’s awesome,” he told US Weekly at NBC's press day.

Sources say the couple "complements each other beautifully."

If you're familiar with the Dick Wolf franchise, Devitto plays Natalie Manning. Jay's brother and her on-again-off-again Will surprised her with a proposal in the season finale.

“Actually, I’ve been doing a lot of Chicago Med. You’ll be seeing a lot of Jay on Med dealing with Will and his drama,” Soffer said. “There’s some shady characters around that possible engagement and then Will needs some police assistance. That’s basically what happens.”

Soffer will also appear on Med during the beloved crossover event which is set for the second episode of the season.

However, don't expect to be seeing those sparks fly on screen; Soffer explains he's never in scenes with his girl.

“We’re barely on set together. He’s always working with Will. When I’m working with Will, it’s a different thing than when she is!," he exclaimed.

Soffer previously dated Chicago PD co-star Sophia Bush while Devitto was formerly married to The Vampire Diaries actor Paul Wesley.