Jimmy Kimmel's Mean Tweets: Avengers Edition

The Avengers have faced some of the nastiest and most dangerous villains but none of those compare to the mean tweeters on Jimmy Kimmel's latest "Mean Tweets" segment.

Tom Hiddleston, Scarlett Johansson, Samuel L. Jackson, Benedict Cumberbatch, Chris Pratt and more read out tweets from their harshest critics and could not contain their laughter.

Watch the superhero edition below: