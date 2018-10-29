Joe Jonas Wins Halloween By Dressing Up as Sansa Stark

Alright everyone, Joe Jonas officially won Halloween.

The DNCE singer dressed up as fiancee Sophie Turner's Chame of Thrones character Sansa Stark while attending Kate Hudson's annual Halloween party.

He shared the picture on his Instagram on Saturday rocking a velvet robe lined with gold embroidery and a bright red wig.

“Oh yes, honey,” he captioned the shot.

It's important to note, Sophie still rocks the look better.

She also attended the party, however, she opted to dress up as an elephant.

However, Rita Ora takes the second-place spot in the best-dressed category for her Post Malone costume.

Her look resembled the rapper so much, her own fans couldn't even tell the difference!