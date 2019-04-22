Jonas Brothers Album Coming Real Soon!

Happiness begins on June 7th!

That's the day the Jonas Brothers are set to release their fifth studio album and reunion album.

The brothers made the announcement on social media today (April 22) revealing that the album will be called "Happiness Begins."

They also posted the album cover which shows the three brothers laying by the pool.

#HappinessBegins June 7th. So proud of this new record and we can’t wait for you guys to have these songs!! pic.twitter.com/xMzNt0D8s9 — Jonas Brothers (@jonasbrothers) April 22, 2019

Given the success of their comeback singles, "Sucker" and "Cool," we have no doubt this album will be a smash.

Kevin even reminded Jo Bros fans (as if we don't know) that this is their first joint album in 7 years!

"#HappinessBegins June 7th. After 7 years of not working together & finding ourselves we're back to give you our journey in album form," Kevin wrote on Twitter. "Out of all the albums we've done I'm most proud of this one. Wish you could have it now, but you'll just have to wait a little bit longer."