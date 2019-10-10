Jonas Brothers Beer: Here's How to Get Your Hands on The Limited-Edition Coors Light

First Nick Jonas created his own tequila and now, the Jonas Brothers are entering the beer business.

The brothers are releasing a limited-edition batch of Coors Light to feed into their already established love of the beer.

Kevin, Nick, and Joe stopped by the Coors Brewery in Golden, CO and used their VERY OWN hands to brew the special Jo Bros edition.

The flavor of the beer remains the same, however, the label will include a photo of the brothers super-imposed on the Coors Light mountains.

Just think if Mt. Rushmore replaced the Presidents with the boy band members.

It's perfect.

The six-pack of beer will be available mid-November in the following cities: Boston, Philadelphia, Chicago, Nashville, and Tampa.

The Jo Bros know they have a lot of beer lovin' fans in the Windy City.

Jonas Brother Beer... it has a nice sound to it.