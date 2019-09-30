Wedding Watch: Justin and Hailey Bieber Are Getting Married Today... Again

All eyes are on Justin and Hailey Bieber.

The media (and everyone staying in the same hotel as the lovebirds in South Carolina) has been stalking the couple in hopes of catching a glimpse of their big day.

The 25-year-old singer and his 22-year-old model bride are tying the knot again today, Monday, September 30th, at the luxurious Montage Palmetto Bluff.

The couple officially tied the knot in a Manhattan courthouse back in 2018.

Bieber and Hailey arrived at the resort over the weekend via private plane.

They hosted a rehearsal dinner for close friends and family yesterday.

Guests like Kendall Jenner, Scooter Braun, and Jason Kennedy took speed boats down the river to the rehearsal dinner.

Everyone was seen bowling later in the evening.

The bride stunned in a short, white dress, while her groom cleaned up nicely in a white polo and some black slacks. Photos HERE!

“They enjoyed local food, including an oyster roast,” a source told PEOPLE about the dinner.

Guests staying at the Montage Palmetto Bluff were not pleased with the wedding throwing a dent in their plans.

According to TMZ, the Montage sent guests an email a few days prior to the wedding to inform guests that the spa, the pool, and a fancy restaurant would be closed off to the public for 48 hours.

However, they did offer guests refunds, alternate bookings, upgrades, and free dinner in the other restaurants.

Personally, we'd be trying to crash the wedding!