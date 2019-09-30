FIRST LOOK: Justin and Hailey Bieber Got Married in a Stunning South Carolina Wedding

Best Belieb It. Our Girl Is Married A post shared by David Grutman (@davegrutman) on Sep 30, 2019 at 10:24pm PDT

Justin and Hailey Bieber are married, married.

Bieber shared the first photo of the him and the Mrs. -- a photo booth image of the two of them kissing and making silly faces. He captioned it "my bride is --."

My bride is -- A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on Oct 1, 2019 at 2:11am PDT

TMZ also posted a photo from the dance floor in which the couple looks completely enamored with each other.

At one point, sources say Bieber hopped on stage with Dan + Shay, which coincides with the release of their joint single on Friday.

The wedding was a star-studded event with big name artists and models alike.

Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner and baby Stormy were in attendance.

✨ 9.30.19 A post shared by Kylie ✨ (@kyliejenner) on Oct 1, 2019 at 7:20am PDT

Kendall Jenner turned up looking flawless.

MY FRIENDS -- A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on Oct 1, 2019 at 8:35am PDT

Hailey's cousin Ireland Baldwin was there along with the famous Baldwin brothers.

Bieber's longtime friend Jaden Smith was also there and got a smooch on the cheek from the Biebs in the photo booth.

Earlier Post - 10/1

All eyes are on Justin and Hailey Bieber.

The media (and everyone staying in the same hotel as the lovebirds in South Carolina) has been stalking the couple in hopes of catching a glimpse of their big day.

The 25-year-old singer and his 22-year-old model bride are tying the knot again today, Monday, September 30th, at the luxurious Montage Palmetto Bluff.

The couple officially tied the knot in a Manhattan courthouse back in 2018.

Bieber and Hailey arrived at the resort over the weekend via a private plane.

They hosted a rehearsal dinner for close friends and family yesterday.

Guests like Kendall Jenner, Scooter Braun, and Jason Kennedy took speed boats down the river to the rehearsal dinner.

Everyone was seen bowling later in the evening.

The bride stunned in a short, white dress, while her groom cleaned up nicely in a white polo and some black slacks. Photos HERE!

“They enjoyed local food, including an oyster roast,” a source told PEOPLE about the dinner.

Guests staying at the Montage Palmetto Bluff were not pleased with the wedding throwing a dent in their plans.

According to TMZ, the Montage sent guests an email a few days prior to the wedding to inform guests that the spa, the pool, and a fancy restaurant would be closed off to the public for 48 hours.

However, they did offer guests refunds, alternate bookings, upgrades, and free dinner in the other restaurants.

Personally, we'd be trying to crash the wedding!