Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Have Set a Wedding Date!

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin have officially set a wedding date.

Though the couple tied the knot legally in September with a courthouse wedding, it appears they're ready for an official celebration of love with their closest friends and family.

February 28th is reportedly the date Justin and Hailey will say "I do."

While this may seem soon considering just a few weeks ago, the couple was putting wedding plans on hold because they "didn't want to rush things," sources said the couple believes "the sooner the better."

Page Six reports that the Hollywood couple sent out "Save the Dates" to wedding guests, and they are currently working out details about decorations and dancers.

Wait, dancers?

Does that mean Justin will do a wedding performance for his bride?

The publication also revealed that Justin's personal DJ, Tay James, will be providing music for the celebration.

In November, Justin Bieber posted an Instagram photo about celebrating his first Thanksgiving as a married man.

"Every day is a learning process, trying to be more like him, patient, kind, selfless, boy I got a long way," he wrote.

Meanwhile, Bieber's mother, Patti, just posted a photo with her daughter-in-law calling her "a gift." Do you think the photo was snapped mid-wedding planning?

What a gift! -- A post shared by Pattie Mallette (@pattiemallette) on Jan 15, 2019 at 4:54pm PST

No location was specified on the invitation, but Bieber was vocal about wanting to get married in his hometown. Reports suggested it might happen at his Waterloo mansion in Canada, however, back in September, Baldwin told The Cut that her dream wedding would be small and in a forest somewhere, ideally on the West Coast.

Hopefully, they've considered their options and found a sweet spot somewhere in the middle.