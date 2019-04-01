No One Is Buying Justin Bieber's Fake Pregnancy Post on April Fools'

Since it's April Fools', everything people say, do or post is met with extreme skepticism.

And that goes double for pregnancy announcements.

Justin Bieber pulled one of the oldest jokes in the book by announcing a pregnancy via sonogram on Instagram.

Immediately, fans called him out on the prank, but he was adamant that it wasn't an April Fools' joke despite the ultrasound having a February date on it.

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on Apr 1, 2019 at 1:02pm PDT

Still, Justin wanted people to think he was serious so he posted a series of photos of his wifey, Hailey Baldwin Bieber, at a check-up.

If U thought it was April fools A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on Apr 1, 2019 at 1:24pm PDT

Hailey quickly debunked the rumors commenting "very funny" on the post.

I feel inclined to leave a teachable moment.

It seems like Justin didn't get the memo that there's nothing funny about faking a pregnancy.

Many people experience pregnancy loss, infertility and seeing such posts is simply a painful reminder of their loss.

Don't pull a Justin this April Fools'.