No One Is Buying Justin Bieber's Fake Pregnancy Post on April Fools'

April 1, 2019
Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin attend the John Elliott front row during New York Fashion Week: The Shows on September 6, 2018 in New York City.

Since it's April Fools', everything people say, do or post is met with extreme skepticism. 

And that goes double for pregnancy announcements. 

Justin Bieber pulled one of the oldest jokes in the book by announcing a pregnancy via sonogram on Instagram.

Immediately, fans called him out on the prank, but he was adamant that it wasn't an April Fools' joke despite the ultrasound having a February date on it. 

Still, Justin wanted people to think he was serious so he posted a series of photos of his wifey, Hailey Baldwin Bieber, at a check-up.

If U thought it was April fools

Hailey quickly debunked the rumors commenting "very funny" on the post. 

I feel inclined to leave a teachable moment.

It seems like Justin didn't get the memo that there's nothing funny about faking a pregnancy

Many people experience pregnancy loss, infertility and seeing such posts is simply a painful reminder of their loss. 

Don't pull a Justin this April Fools'.

 

