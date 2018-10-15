Justin Bieber Is Going Through Something & "Doesn't Feel Whole"

Justin Bieber is going through a rough patch following the news of Selena Gomez's emotional breakdown.

Shortly after the story broke, Bieber was seen crying in public multiple times.

Thankfully, he has his new wife, Hailey Baldwin, to lean on, though his concern over his ex probably isn't ideal for the newlyweds.

He still "wants the best for Selena. When the two rekindled their romance, he got to see how her health really affects her, so he understands how serious this is," a source said.

Bieber is reportedly also feeling "extremely overwhelmed."

"He has so much going for him but he doesn’t feel whole," the source told US Weekly.

In addition, he doesn't have any interest in being famous or producing new music.

"He has no interest in being a celebrity and an artist. He has withdrawn again, much like he did a couple years ago. He started recording music, but just stopped," the source said.

We hope that both Selena and Justin can find peace and healing.