Justin Bieber Is Not Here For Those Hailey Baldwin Pregnancy Rumors

If you ever run into Justin Bieber on the street, don't ask him about Hailey Baldwin pregnancy rumors unless your sole purpose is to upset him.

That's exactly what one paparazzi did when he spotted the Biebs in the Beverly Hills neighborhood.

At first, the paparazzi warmed up to the Biebs by inquiring about the upcoming nuptials.

Justin didn't share too much about the big day because "there isn't a guest list" and they haven't decided on a location. Or that's what he wants us to think.

The paparazzi then pressed on asking the Biebs to address those pesky pregnancy rumors. Because young people deciding to get married must mean that there's a bun in the oven.

As you can imagine, Justin was not having any of it.

"What’s your deal, bro? You just seem too like, you just seem too normal to be doing this job," he said. "I just don’t understand why you gotta try to get a rise, you know what I’m saying?"

Video of Justin Bieber Speaks On His Wedding &amp; Rumored Pregnancy With Hailey Baldwin In Beverly Hills

I would go as far as saying Justin was being way too polite to someone wanting to know too much about his personal life.

I'd like to imagine that after he asked the man to "put the camera down," he had a heart-to-heart with him about pursuing a new career.

And maybe the paparazzi should reconsider their approach.