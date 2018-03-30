Justin Timberlake Had a Blast Dining at Alinea in Chicago

A "Man of the Woods" has to eat and where better than at a three-Michelin-starred restaurant Alinea in Lincoln Park?

That's where Justin Timberlake stopped by after two, high-energy, sold-out shows in Chicago!

In a series of Instagram videos, Justin showed off his experience including sucking the restaurant's notable dessert, an edible green-apple helium balloon.

“I’m just hanging out at Alinea, you know what I’m saying!" he said in a high-pitched voice before bursting into laughter.

Based on the other two clips, it seems JT rented out a private room in the restaurant to fully enjoy himself and was so impressed with the food and presentation, he shouted to the servers, ”Yo ! Ya’ll wanna go on tour?”

In fact, he reiterated the question in his post caption writing, “Hey @thealineagroup, seriously…y’all wanna go on tour?”

Justin seems to have quite the love-affair with Chicago; during the second night of his tour, he told the crowd not to be surprised if they find out he's been looking at real-estate in the city. Read more HERE.

Would he be interested in a getaway home? Or is he interested in opening up his own restaurant?