Is Justin Timberlake Planning a Move to Chicago?

Justin Timberlake brought his Man of the Woods show to Chicago for two, sold-out nights this week.

During his second show on Wednesday, March 29, JT couldn't stop gushing about the city and how much he loves it.

In fact, he even let it slip that he may have been looking for real estate in the Windy City.

"I'm going to bluntly honest right now, I [expletive] love this city. Don't be shocked if you find out I was looking for real estate," he told the cheering crowd.

Does this mean he's planning a move to Chicago? Or at least planning to buy a home here where he can stay during visits?

Justin, if you are reading this, I'm offering to babysit Silas whenever you and Jessica need a date night in the West Loop.